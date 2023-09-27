Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 19,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 43,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.60. The company had a trading volume of 582,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.54 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.