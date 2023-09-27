D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 66,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.36. The stock has a market cap of $371.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.