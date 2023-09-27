D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 66,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
MA stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.36. The stock has a market cap of $371.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
