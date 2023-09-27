Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 259,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,766. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

