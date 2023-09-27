Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $169,285,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

ZTS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,732. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

