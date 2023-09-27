Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,158. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $370.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.