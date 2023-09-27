Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $692,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ES traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 549,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

