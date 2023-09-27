Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 58,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 41,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 935,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,706. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

