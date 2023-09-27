Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,529 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 109,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. 187,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.