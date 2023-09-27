Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

BDX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $260.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,915. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

