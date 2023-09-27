Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

