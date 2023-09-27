Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,721 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,998 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

