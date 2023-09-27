ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.19. 428,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

