First County Bank CT Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. 74,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,754. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $73.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.