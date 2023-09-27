9,198 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,089. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

