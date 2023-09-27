iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.70. 221,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,529. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

