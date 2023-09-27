First County Bank CT Sells 23,563 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 395,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

