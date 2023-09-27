Members Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. 522,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,269. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

