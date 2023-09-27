Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.0% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 268,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

