Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stake Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 127,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,735. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $72.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

