Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

