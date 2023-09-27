The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lifted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.32. 282,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,957. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

