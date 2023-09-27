Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,503. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

