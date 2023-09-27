Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MO opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

