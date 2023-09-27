Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock valued at $334,837,452. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.65. 461,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The company has a market cap of $435.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

