ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 274,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 3,489,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.