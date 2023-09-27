Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $442.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $446.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

