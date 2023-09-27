3,830 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock remained flat at $67.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,563,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

