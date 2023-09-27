LVZ Inc. Has $466,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.36. 301,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,141. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.