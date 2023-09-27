iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Allworth Financial LP’s 7th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $463,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,370,091 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

