RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 5.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $256.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

