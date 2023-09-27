Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 637,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

