Members Trust Co Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,435. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

