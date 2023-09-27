Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 3,852,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

