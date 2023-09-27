Duke Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,088 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,522 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 357,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

