Quilter Plc Has $8.69 Billion Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,694,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5,125.8% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 269,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.66. 70,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,708. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

