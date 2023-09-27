Quilter Plc Sells 1,398 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,273,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,719. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

