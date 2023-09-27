Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 893 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $362.52. The stock had a trading volume of 420,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

