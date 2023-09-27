Quilter Plc Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $81,531,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 2,519,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

