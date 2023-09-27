Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $205,296,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.85. 982,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,040. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.