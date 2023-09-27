Members Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 954,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

