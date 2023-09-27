Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.70. 1,544,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,445. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

