Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 138,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 457,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,753. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

