Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,445. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

