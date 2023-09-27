Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $272,399,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 551,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

