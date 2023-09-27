Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $525,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,663,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 305,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

