Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. 288,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,881. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.