Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

