Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.08 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NKE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. 1,195,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

