Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 120,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 93,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.