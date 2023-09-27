TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.